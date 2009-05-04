Please
@TexasGOP stick with gerrymandering and shutting down clinics and stop worrying about what real Texans want.
-
Please
-
-
-
Tweet unavailable
-
@buelldawg Yummy! I'll be sure and do the same with that as I did with cauliflower and broccoli when I was growing up.
-
-
-
@TexasGOP @nytimes Meanwhile, @GregAbbott_TX is damn near treasonous when it comes to TX BBQ:http://www.sacurrent.com/Blogs/archives/2015/05/14/gov-greg-abbott-is-wrong-on-barbecue …
-
@aesalazar80 @TexasGOP @nytimes @GregAbbott_TX Have impeachment proceedings begun yet?
-
-
-
-
-
-
@TexasGOP @nytimes @MelissaClark I don’t see how Texas has standing to fight about Aztec cuisine.
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.