A true AMERICAN HERO and hilarious person...to whoever did this.
Whether it was done to the actual star or in photoshop doesn't matter much IMO.
Bless whoever did that! A true American hero.
Thank you. I'm so depressed today - this is good...
So when the political pendulum swings, rather than adjust your policies, you seek to have officials removed? Yea, keep that up, please.
My policy will never "adjust" from Nazis are assholes who have no place here. So yeah, we change officials. Been doing it for 200+ years.
Yeah , sorry. I'm not going to abandon or alter my beliefs to conform to Trump or Pence policies .Both are vile human beings.
Yea, stick with that then. It will be fun for my side in 2018 how many seats do you intend to lose? 6-8?
I don't see anything out of the ordinary? Please explain.
We can see democrats stupidity on display once again, and yet they have no proof of Trump being racist. This happens w/ a room temp IQ.
Let's talk about this then. Is Obama a Muslim? Was he born in Kenya? Are Mexicans all rapists? Where's the proof?
Sorry sweetheart again you fail miserably, all these things are NOT racist. Only u would be upset about calling out rapists. Try again.
We're not discussing racism. We're talking of falsehoods. You claim DJT isn't racist , Yet tout other vicious falsehoods.
I see you had to transition from racism to falsehoods. I proved my point NO proof. Take care and keep up the false narratives.
Usually my IQ drops when I speak w/ people like yourself that can't stay on subject and lack critical thinking. Take care.
