@TODAYshow @AppleMusic @CarsonDaly Great playlist.
-
-
@TODAYshow @AppleMusic @CarsonDaly how can we get your playlist, Mr. Music? TY
-
-
@TODAYshow @AppleMusic @CarsonDaly I'm having a hard time finding this list, I would love to listen!
-
@TODAYshow @CarsonDaly @AppleMusic Seriously LOVE this #playlist #TODAYat65 Thank you @CarsonDaly !
-
@TODAYshow @AppleMusic @CarsonDaly I see he's putting his former TRL skills to good use
-
@TODAYshow @AppleMusic @CarsonDaly the link to the playlist isn't coming up in a search. Help?!
-
@TODAYshow @CarsonDaly @AppleMusic excited to listen, cant find
-
@TODAYshow @CarsonDaly @AppleMusic Searching for your playlist, don't see it yet?!
-
-
@TODAYshow @CarsonDaly @AppleMusic I can't seem to get the list. See it for a flash then goes to hm pg.
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.