Warnings of burned eyes, of permanent damage were in all the liberal media. DJT must have considered warnings to be just more "fake news."
He has tremendous retinas, the best retinas.pic.twitter.com/NjFcLrMhD3This media may contain sensitive material. Learn more
You know it, I know it. Everybody knows it. A dim bulb staring at the sun.
I won't say any names or say I do, but I do have the best retinas. I promise you. Best you've ever seen. Lol
Closeup of retinal damage.pic.twitter.com/AM9lKYYODx
Need to add a disclaimer: Brain damage was not actually cause by eclipse...
Please, baby Jesus, do NOT let this be photoshopped!!! pic.twitter.com/LC9DVZVdT3
It keeps getting better!! I'm on a plane so relying on Twitter for this "critical" news
. Aides have to tell him not to look at the sun and his wife has to make him raise his arm for the pledge. Who wipes his butt after.... .pic.twitter.com/6b1SIETuI0
Turning "Baby wipes" from noun to declarative statement.
