SWA...best company on the planet. Thank you for addressing this head on. You have class and I look forward to my next flight!
Thank you for your kind words Todd. We look forward to having you onboard with us soon. -Rob
I was already nervous flying now I’m super nervous! Lol
Our top priority at Southwest Airlines is running a safe and reliable operation for our Customers and Employees. -Rob
I am honored to be working alongside an amazing Airline!! We luv you Gary, continue to spread the luv all around!
I have a flight at the end of the month on
I'm reconsidering now
Why? Southwest is by far the safest airline in the sky. You're going to let a one in a million incident caused by a failure that was almost impossible to predict or detect prior to it happening, make your mind up to not use an extremely safe mode of transportation?
That's a cop out. Nothing more than your inability to use rational thought.
You don't know me! You do what you feel is best for you and I will do the same. I didn't call you out of your name but since you felt the need to do so...have a good day jackass!
@SouthwestAir is still better than all the rest!
Obviously it isn’t good enough. I’m thinking twice about booking on SWA next week. I’d like to make it home.
Other airlines use the same engines, so what’s next? Will you require them to prove you with the engine manufacturer when you book?
Thank you for explaining your current maintenance program. That sadly didn't prevent this unfortunate accident and death. As someone who flys more than 20 x a month, please tell me when all SWA planes with this engine have been checked for this problem.
It's a freak occurrence. Incidents like this will happen no matter how the maintenance is done. It's fine.
Still, the amount I fly, and fact this type of problem happened twice now with this engine in SWA. I can't use them again until I know what will be done that could be done to prevent this in the future.
Seriously? Two events. Out of hundreds of thousands of not millions? It's still the safest company in the air. Sad that you will abandon a company on a mechanical failure that they actively try and prevent.
The picture they want you to forget.
