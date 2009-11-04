@SkyNewsBreak Oh so it's ok to hide child abuse
-
-
@SkyNewsBreak A club full of nonces - they pay someone to stay quiet that was abused... but sure they did nothing wrong. Disgusting club, they really are
-
@SkyNewsBreak of course they did not...like the rest in high society...
-
@SkyNewsBreak Good to see Chelsea have their name cleared. Anther failed witch hunt for the lefties
-
@SkyNewsBreak Got to love what the PL is doing. Get to the bottom of it http://goo.gl/vNwDAE https://www.amazon.com/s/ref=as_acph_ca_20offslrcam_1115_on?rh=i%3Aphoto%2Cn%3A3017941&field-pct-off-mp-owner=20-&tag=endzoneblog-20&camp=218357&creative=420193&linkCode=ur1&adid=1H25MYVCVMEHSE3YHKZF& …
-
-
@SkyNewsBreak if a member of the public knew about an identical case, took a pay off to keep quiet, would they be treated the same ?
-
@edmundinio @SkyNewsBreak You do know he went to the police before he went Chelsea, right? He went Chelsea for compensation.
-
@oooooz48 @SkyNewsBreak you do know Chelsea knew & didn't report it right ?
-
@edmundinio @SkyNewsBreak Didn't need to report it to the police, the people that really matter but of course you knew that.
-
@oooooz48 @SkyNewsBreak that makes it all ok then just pay everyone off and brush it under the carpet.
-
@edmundinio The man went to Chelsea for compensation, is that really hard for you to understand?
-
@oooooz48 what's hard to understand ? Did they report it to police ?
- Show more
-
-
@SkyNewsBreak I felt ultimately that gj was ultimately financially motivated rather than seeking justice by law.
-
@SkyNewsBreak yeah I'm sure they didn't considering they paid the guy to keep quiet
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.