Patrick StewartVerified account

@SirPatStew

Joined June 2012
495 Photos and videos Photos and videos

Tweets

You blocked @SirPatStew

Are you sure you want to view these Tweets? Viewing Tweets won't unblock @SirPatStew

  1. 19 hours ago

    Sonnet 4.

    Sonnet 4. #ASonnetADay
    470 replies 3,005 retweets 14,513 likes
    Undo
  2. Mar 24

    Sonnet 3

    906 replies 6,042 retweets 28,577 likes
    Undo
  3. Mar 24

    Our season finale is Thursday, and starting today until 4/23, you can watch for free on in the US with the code: GIFT. It's felt good to bring Picard back. I can't wait to reunite with our cast and crew for Season 2.

    693 replies 3,657 retweets 13,356 likes
    Undo
  4. Mar 23

    Sonnet 2. This is one of my favorites.

    1,016 replies 7,895 retweets 34,835 likes
    Undo
  5. Mar 22

    2. When I was a child in the 1940s, my mother would cut up slices of fruit for me (there wasn't much) and as she put it in front of me she would say, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away." How about, “A sonnet a day keeps the doctor away”? So...here we go: Sonnet 1.

    1,179 replies 8,471 retweets 35,922 likes
    Show this thread
    Show this thread
    Undo
  6. Mar 22

    1. I was delighted by the response to yesterday's posting of Shakespeare's Sonnet 116, and it has led me to undertake what follows...

    265 replies 1,416 retweets 14,194 likes
    Show this thread
    Show this thread
    Undo
  7. Mar 21

    1,770 replies 11,176 retweets 54,565 likes
    Undo
  8. Mar 13

    Pleasure to meet you, . And stay safe and take care, everyone.

    and
    242 replies 1,375 retweets 20,466 likes
    Undo
  9. Mar 5

    We meet again. Last week ➡️ This week.

    , , and 3 others
    297 replies 761 retweets 9,716 likes
    Undo
  10. Feb 28

    I loved this album from the moment I heard the first song, and from today, it’s officially out everywhere. Listen here: Available on vinyl and all streaming platforms.

    39 replies 96 retweets 1,135 likes
    Undo
  11. Retweeted
    Feb 28

    My new album, "Overnight Lows" is out now! Buy, listen or download here:

    6 replies 23 retweets 253 likes
    Undo
  12. Feb 25

    I answered 20 questions for ’s . Yes, read it for the article and stay for the photos with Bernice and Joe, two rescue pit bulls. Bernice is still looking for her forever family. Contact to bring her home.

    93 replies 655 retweets 5,467 likes
    Undo
  13. Feb 20

    It's officially the halfway mark of Season 1. Thank you to the fans tuning in for this new chapter in Picard's life and to the audiences experiencing Jean-Luc for this first time through our series. It's felt new and exciting for me too.

    846 replies 1,390 retweets 15,023 likes
    Undo
  14. Feb 14

    My valentine.

    271 replies 572 retweets 27,667 likes
    Undo
  15. Feb 14

    At 13, I read Raymond Chandler's The Big Sleep. It was the first American book I read. After Chandler, I moved on to Hemingway, Fitzgerald, Steinbeck and on & on. These American writers introduced me to the beautiful, private world of reading. Happy 125th, .

    91 replies 306 retweets 4,044 likes
    Undo
  16. Feb 11

    Thank you, for featuring me on your 150th issue.

    48 replies 158 retweets 2,370 likes
    Undo
  17. Feb 6

    Scenes from my new film Coda. Out now everywhere on demand.

    and
    83 replies 289 retweets 4,259 likes
    Undo
  18. Feb 4

    Terry and I had met several times in the past couple of years to talk about collaborating on another Shakespeare project. It will be forever a regret that we didn't. I shall never forget him. (2/2)

    52 replies 48 retweets 1,963 likes
    Show this thread
    Show this thread
    Undo
  19. Feb 4

    May my dear friend and British theatre director, Terry Hands, rest in peace. He and I joined at the same time, 1966. I admired him immensely. He played a very significant part in my early Shakespeare career. (1/2)

    61 replies 103 retweets 3,437 likes
    Show this thread
    Show this thread
    Undo
  20. Feb 2

    I simply love this. 's performance of “Driving Highways” on 's . Sunny wrote this song, and it’s off her album “Overnight Lows”. Out February 28. Album: Full video:

    44 replies 127 retweets 1,320 likes
    Undo

@SirPatStew hasn't Tweeted yet.

Loading seems to be taking a while.

Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.

    You may also like

    ·