Patrick StewartVerified account

Sonnet 4.
-
-
Our
-
Sonnet 2. This is one of my favorites.
-
2. When I was a child in the 1940s, my mother would cut up slices of fruit for me (there wasn't much) and as she put it in front of me she would say, "An apple a day keeps the doctor away." How about, "A sonnet a day keeps the doctor away"? So...here we go: Sonnet 1.
-
1. I was delighted by the response to yesterday's posting of Shakespeare's Sonnet 116, and it has led me to undertake what follows...
-
-
Pleasure to meet you,
-
We meet again. Last week This week. #StarTrekPicard
-
I loved this album from the moment I heard the first song, and from today, it's officially out everywhere. Listen here: https://sunnyozell.lnk.to/album Available on vinyl and all streaming platforms. @SunnyOzell #OvernightLows
-
Patrick Stewart Retweeted
My new album, "Overnight Lows" is out now! Buy, listen or download here: http://sunnyozell.lnk.to/albumTW
-
I answered 20 questions for
-
It's officially the halfway mark of
-
-
At 13, I read Raymond Chandler's The Big Sleep. It was the first American book I read. After Chandler, I moved on to Hemingway, Fitzgerald, Steinbeck and on & on. These American writers introduced me to the beautiful, private world of reading. Happy 125th, @NYPL. #LoveReading
-
Thank you,
-
-
-
May my dear friend and British theatre director, Terry Hands, rest in peace. He and I joined
-
I simply love this.
