Credit to Dan Lavoie for compiling this collage and calling out the misogyny here. Follow him
@djlavoie for more insights on the inane Alabama abortion law.
-
New conversation
-
Credit to Dan Lavoie for compiling this collage and calling out the misogyny here. Follow himShow this thread
-
Looking to support abortion rights advocates in Alabama? Consider following and donating to
@Yellowfund. https://yellowhammerfund.org/Show this thread
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
I think someone should start digging up dirt on these folks. Let's end their careers.
-
Yeah... Like maybe in college one of them got a girl pregnant and he convinced her to not keep it
#menarefuckers
-
Or their underage daughter because it would hurt their political career
-
I guarantee you, there are at least 5 such stories in that photo.
-
And that's a bare minimum.
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
-
Img 1: Weisswurst Img 2: Whitest. Worst.pic.twitter.com/X49ijqrczF
- 2 more replies
-
New conversation
-
What I see are 22 strong arguments for abortion.
-
i YELLED
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Let me think....pic.twitter.com/NK7j8zLO66
-
I will never understand this, I can’t imagine them being okay if the shoe was on the other foot.
- 1 more reply
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.