Someone needs an education - he doesn't know that the Republican and Democratic party switched beliefs and ideologies.
He knows. He just doesn't give a shit. They figure if they parrot that line enough, people that don't know any better will believe it.
Sad thing is that you're correct. All my uneducated Republican family members and friends spout this all the time on Facebook.
I think most of them know, they are just hoping that we don't. But alas, we do.
I actually had a FB friend tell me David Duke is a democrat.
Who is he anyway?
"I have a country to save"
