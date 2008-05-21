Hier könnt Ihr um 10:10 die Abstimmung über die
#Urheberrechtsreform im Rat verfolgen: https://video.consilium.europa.eu/en/webcast/78d4c4bd-71eb-4825-9857-6fdbe5c64046 … Zur Verabschiedung wird eine Mehrheit von 55% der EU-Staaten benötigt, die 65% der Bevölkerung vertreten.
-
New conversation
-
Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Finland and Sweden have voted against the
#copyright directive, Belgium, Estonia and Slovenia abstained. Not enough for a blocking minority, but far from broad support.Show this thread
-
The entertainment lobby will not stop here, over the next two years, they will push for national implementations that ignore users’ fundamental rights. It will be more important than ever for civil society to keep up the pressure in the Member States!
#SaveYourInternetShow this thread
-
The EU can only ever be as good as the parties we elect to represent us. Make sure to vote in the European Parliament elections on May 23 to 26! Remember, this is how your MEPs voted on approving the
#copyright deal and #uploadfilter: https://juliareda.eu/2019/04/copyright-final-vote/ … #SaveYourInternetpic.twitter.com/Vv1QPDG1rWShow this thread
-
I’m getting a lot of questions on whether the CJEU could strike down the
#copyright directive. Yes, but it would be slow and difficult. Here’s what I’ve written on this in the past. Voting for MEPs who respect our digital rights is more likely to bring change! #SaveYourInternetpic.twitter.com/jpG66spiRKShow this thread
-
Another great thing you can do to protect our digital rights is to join, support and donate to digital rights NGOs like
@edri or @epicenter_works who lobby for us and sometimes even bring court cases: https://edri.org/donate-options/ https://epicenter.works/unterstuetzung #SaveYourInternetShow this thread
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
julia, may i ask is it true, that article13/article17 won’t affect in 2 years? because i am panicking a lot and also art13/art17 has been bothering me, including all internet users for like 10/11 months, and is there anything that we can do to turn things around?
#Article13
-
Member States have 2 years from now to implement it into their national laws, so it won’t have an effect immediately. We can try to limit the damage in those national implementations, and also go to court if the laws end up violating fundamental rights.
-
thank you, Julia!! everyone, let's defeat article13 for once and for all!!!
#article13 #SaveYourInternet
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Not surprised at all, just made me sure that I want to get out of the EU as quickly as possible. If there's going to be any referendum that would determine whether my country stays in or not - I'll do whatever I can to vote "Leave". I don't see any advantages of staying anymore.
-
There is more in life then YouTube and the internet. Brexit is the perfect example of what happens, when idiots try to run an "Exit" strategy, without thinking of the consequences
-
The fact we've lost the Internet is not what bothers me the most. It's just the shere attitude of the EU that we were presented with. We now have a solid proof that this organization shuts its ears to the public outcry, if there's someone offering a sufficient amount of money.
-
We lost the vote in the European Parliament by 5 votes. That hardly proves anything except that it’s important to participate in the European Parliament elections.
-
I'm sorry, but it's still hopeless to me. What it costed us to get even to this point? We've been called bots, liars, paid protesters and so on. We couldn't win this, even if we tried democratically. I respect all the work you've done for us, Julia, but not the institution of EU.
-
We'll keep on fighting, but we feel betrayed regardless
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Is there anything we can do to turn this around? Anything at all?
-
I don't know how that works but in the end, there's the EU Court of Justice that can still stop this.
-
Thanks for digging it up, I’ve reposted it since many people are asking.
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
We are finish
-
No we're not. Now we focus on elections and the national implementations.
-
And you think if we change MEP it will be change something ? All politicians are a mess and liar I admire your courage but I doubt it will change something.
-
We lost the decisive vote by 5 votes out of 751. Of course going to vote matters!
- 1 more reply
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.