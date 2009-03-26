Fake news.
-
New conversation
-
-
real news is definitely the best kind of fake news
- 1 more reply
-
New conversation
-
fake asf elemayo we all know there ain no such thing a space
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
- End of conversation
-
New conversation
-
- 1 more reply
-
New conversation
-
-
Please, what's the name of this game? When I was a child I loved it!
-
Thank you so much, you made my day!
End of conversation
-
New conversation
-
- 1 more reply
-
New conversation
-
Fools! That's the Death Star crossing the Sun & you're looking at a Tie fighter!
#StarWarspic.twitter.com/MObs0baexh
- 1 more reply
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.