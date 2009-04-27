#Antifas are a mutation of communism which had not a particularly good track record (worse ever than nazis)
Uhh, no. Antifa is inspired by the Iron Front. Note the three arrows iconography, shared by both groups. Nice try. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iron_Front
Apparently the jury is out for the meaning of that logo in antifa context https://www.bustle.com/p/what-do-the-antifa-symbols-mean-the-flags-often-feature-three-arrows-76629 … Thx for pointing it though
I'll have to research it more. BTW, I don't always agree with how Antifa conducts themselves. As a decentralized group with no 1/
agreed-upon set of rules and no real order, it's expected. But I'll take what I can get when it comes to clamping down on Nazi activity. 2/2
You'll take what you can get? Does this have any bounds, or is it anything-goes?
No, I have no bounds. Of course I do—why are you asking stupid questions?
Probably because you endorse *some* of what ANTIFA does, but you decline to put bounds around it. Not a little bit ironic.
I find marxist ideology intolerable, does that mean i get to attack them violently?
what this info graphic is saying is that certain ideas should be "outside the law" im saying, who decides what those ideas are?
so lawmakers get to decide what speech is protected and what isnt? thats kinda scary, no? i mean we can agree nazis are bad, but whos a nazi
Are you for real? It's how democracies work, dude. People vote Congresspeople into office, who then work with lobbyists to decide the law.
And to answer "who decides who is a Nazi" - well, the guys with the Nazi flags & Nazi salutes are a pretty safe bet, no?
yeah but people get called nazis all the time without doing any of that
Only through dialogue can people grow and change. Speech must be protected to have a chance at educating racists.
Do you realize how insulting that is to every person who had to fight and die against them? We aren't dealing with an army. Just a bad idea
I mean, an army was born from that bad idea then first time too. If we know there's a cancer we shouldn't wait to remove it.
What Boo said. It's actually an insult to WWII vets to LET these idiots wave their stupid Nazi flags around on US soil.
When did racists come into the discussion? Right now I'm talking about Nazis/neo-Nazis.
Okay, so why stop at that one brand of socialism? Why not ban communist flags too?
