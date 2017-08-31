This one really is worrying me. Already getting ready.
no need to worry still 6 days from the Carribean and so many options still on the table. Just be aware, not alarmed.
Trump: "Quick! Double the production of hats!" One man's human tragedy is another man's marketing op.
#HurricaneHarvey #HurricaneIrma
I hope so. I can use those hats to dip out my septic when it overflows from flooding. beats paying somebody to do it.
The White House septic overflows every morning at 5 am on twitter.
#MAGA
Nope, Independent over here.
I'd make evacuation plans now everyone in Florida, NC/SC, Georgia, DC, Maryland and Virginia
We somewhat have an evacuation plan now. I don't think shelters will help if this is a cat 4/5!!!!
been on the phone all day with family, trying to make some basic decisions, until we know more.
we still have days so I would keep a steady eye on it! We here are worried in Florida. Where are you guys?
