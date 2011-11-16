this tweet seems really defensive
oh ok. Thanks for inventing the camera obscura, Rowaida. how many points do I get for inventing the computer?
Tweet 1: "THIS GUY INVENTED THIS THINg 1000 YEARS AGO PLEASE THANK ME" me: "lol are you ok?" Ayaz Noor: "UHOH WE HAVE AN OFFENDED SNOWFLAKE"
more like Tweet 1 - thank a Muslim for the invention on pin hole cameras. Tweet 2pic.twitter.com/SqAyEuHGco
Thank them for what? He didn't invent it, he was 900 years late to that party.
Wow you people really are hateful. It's sad!! Thnx for the info Rowaida xo
You had nothing to do with the invention? Why should we thank you? I could also say a MAN invented it. So YOU should thank me as a MAN.
Can we call all scientific discovery made in Europe during the enlightenment Christian ? No ! Stop all this idiocy.
I think the point is that cultures have more of an impact than some people want you to believe. That's all. No biggie.
It's amazing how many people don't realize that when they took algebra in high school they probably should have been pronouncing it Al-Gebra
A popular story which is false,rhetorical algebra used by the babylonians,Al-khwarizmi translated & formalised Indian & Greek works. 1/2
Yeah I can use Wikipedia too. Nothing I said was false. Your mental gymnastics to rationalize your bias is shining through.pic.twitter.com/wr86vtTdQE
I merely pointed out that the narrative is false...my previous post made it clear that not taking away from any contribution.
I made no allusions to any "narrative." I pointed out that the word algebra is Arabic... which is, in no small way, due 2 their contribution
