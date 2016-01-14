The title “Smells Like Teen Spirit” came from Cobain’s friend Kathleen Hanna (singer in Bikini Kill) who wrote ‘Kurt smells like Teen Spirit’ on his wall. Cobain thought it was a revolutionary slogan; he only found out it was a brand of deodorant months after the single came out.pic.twitter.com/h1jMiVZk8i
Show this thread
New conversation
Love the video as I don’t remember ever seeing it!!
The video is from the Word. A UK tv show from the 90's. Essential late night viewing when you got in from the pub on a Friday night!
The song that ultimately made Kurt Cobain and broke Kurt Cobain, overnight going from Seattle based grunge band to one of the biggest bands in the world. I use to love shows where Kurt would start this song, then stop it and go onto the next one because he hated playing it.
I still listen to the Pixies more than I listen to Nirvana.
Me too. New album’s not bad.
Look at young Dave proper having it during the intro. Go on Dave!
Still the best!!
End of conversation
"Hello, hello, hello, hello how low. I'm so stupid and contagious, here we are now. ENTERTAIN US" \m/ \m/
Most overrated song in history.
27 years ago. Kurt's biggest hit has now been around for as long as he was.
Love this song and I have the CD
Me crie con el excedente tema, mas que tema temassssssoooooooo
End of conversation
Tried to rip off the Pixies, ripped off Killing Joke instead.
Are you referring to the Come As You Are riff?
