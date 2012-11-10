The Awan brothers had the DNC systems about 40 Dem's computers with their passwords, so what was to stop them from getting into Hillary's system as well. As for Strzok, Hillary was supposed to win 100M to Zero remember. That arrogant jackass didn't care about anything but her winpic.twitter.com/awlKTJC1K6
-
New conversation
-
- End of conversation
-
-
But, but Yoga.pic.twitter.com/VmNRm7uTPdThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Its the
#FBI. You expect integrity or something? ROTFLThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
He's a spook ! Iran has all her emails she sent many to them ! Double agents are in techy spot ! Strzok will disappear his work is over, that's why he was awarded a purple heart right in front of Americans !Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
INSURANCE: Hours After FBI Found Classified Hillary Emails on Weiner Laptop, Peter Strzok’s Wife Was Promoted to Director of SEC Enforcementhttps://truepundit.com/insurance-hours-after-fbi-found-classified-hillary-emails-on-weiner-laptop-peter-strzoks-wife-was-promoted-to-director-of-sec-enforcement/ …Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
How is there So Much Evidence of crime from the Obama Administration, and no Executive Action. We can bring it out in Judiciary all day long, and that's a good thing to reveal all the facts, but We The People want action!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Because they are so corrupt they didn't dare say something because the next call might of been to -----------.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Well what do you expect let's hope they don't have the bank statements on the Clinton FoundationThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
It will be ingored. Apparently breaking every law in the book was permissible until November 8, 2016. After that J-walking is a felony!!!!!!! Unless you’re a dim dem!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
TREASON AT HIGHEST LEVELS!!!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.