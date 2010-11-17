Glad you have that government subsidized healthcare!
Pretty fortunate to have that free government healthcare. Perhaps this will give you a new perspective on that which you trying to take away from the rest of us. Get well soon.
Praying for you Audit the fed!
And I thought my neighbor was bad.
That, my good man, is going to be a very expensive recovery. Will you be able to afford it? Or should we set up a go fund me?
Don't worry, we pay every penny.
C’mon Rand, you don’t need doctors and insurance and all that. It’s *your* responsibility to heal on your own without help.
Is my tax money being used to cover your medical care?
Sure is. WE PAY a $10000 subsidy for his med cov. No worries though, he has unlimited sick leave (in addition to $174000 salary)
my thought is welcome to the world of pain where many live daily. my prayer is that U develop empathy for others & their right to freedom from anguish & anxiety.
#healthcare #medicaltaxdeductionThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
Wishing you all the best and a speedy recovery. Hopefully your knucklehead neighbor will bear the full weight of the law. Vicious assault.
