Hi - I work for http://Weather.com - may we use your Irma videos, with credit to you? Thank you and be safe!! -Annalee
Do y'all have help sites up for these islands? I want to help them. We in US always have help, this here is just, well no words
Someone needs to post a link where we can help financially/volunteer. IDK but this sucks. We can't just watch this happen.
#HurricaineIrma
Wonder how Donny's St. Martin mansion is handling this weather? Dislike Donny immensely but don't wish a hurricane on lovely St. Martin.
If this is where your mind goes first, you may be a bit obsessed / deranged
Hatred has a way of making these ppl totally deranged; even in the midst of tragedy, their minds are in the sewer.
So sad! :( thinking not only of my friends and the people on the island but also about the silent victims, the animals. Thanks for sharing.
Im w/The Weather Channel in the US. Can we use this video on our air with credit? josh.vexler@weathergroup.com
I hope they respond, folks need to see this Josh, as they did with the tragedies of the past week.
#SOUTHFLORIDA #Miami #FtMyers #DADE #KEYWEST: PLEASE GET OUT. #PeopleAndPetsFirst Take your ID, FOOD, MEDS, Important documents, GET OUT.
If it is safe to do so, please help us track the damage by adding a photo to this map:http://bit.ly/IrmaPhotos
Sad. Horrible.
Horrifying! Praying for the people of St. Maarten and Barbuda
Seeking permission to use this on-air and online for KXAN-TV? Thank you for your reply...
All these news organizations don't say a word of care or worry...they just want the video for $. Classy guys
Vous etes dans notre coeurs...
