New York's Central Park has 26,000 trees. If you plant a tree every day for 37 years that equals 13,320 trees.
Keep in mind that at some point trees start to self-multiply due to natural seed pollination and abundant water + nutrients.
Here's the documentary about this. It's beautiful:https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=HkZDSqyE1do …
Incredible! And ever so wonderful, thank you.
Why are people so gullible. This is why we have our current president. Gullibility!
....>2 + Wiki page on Jadav Payang http://bit.ly/2wi3oiy . If it wasn't for ur president, we wouldn't have to
#FactCheck every darn word!
1) Why are you so sceptical? Where is your evidence to distrust this regeneration? Its perfectly feasible. Hope fuels action.
2) If you mock, snear, destroy hope you're just encouraging despair, inaction & up-holding the status quo - tyranny, if you didnt notice :-(
Absolutely. No excuse for being sceptical when it's so easy to
#factcheck. This ignorance is the fuel of bigotry and hatred.
I know that calling scepticism the 'fuel of bigotry and hatred' over a video on the internet warrants you being called a drama queen
When I inherited my small farm there were only 10 trees in 10 acres. Today there are 400!
It took 8 years. Still at it.
The guy deserves a knighthood!!!
Yes, he deserves a life time achievement award. This gen need men like him for inspiration.
@nsitharaman
LOVELY! “The true meaning of life is to plant trees, under whose shade you do not expect to sit.”
This is where the quote comes from https://www.umanitoba.ca/cm/cmarchive/vol16no6/revunderwhoseshade.html …
Thank you. I really love that quote, might look up the book
