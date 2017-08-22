The idea that smartphones are *just like* newspaper is so obviously idiotic.
New conversation
Yeah, news, weather, friends, photos, events calendar, funny articles, word games, subscription, how could they be the same?
It's so great having a mobile phone at the hairdressers. I can read news and science articles instead of celebrity trash magazines!
End of conversation
New conversation
I did a graphic novel with John called 'Menz Insana'. He should collect together his horror art.
End of conversation
New conversation
Except that the top photo was obviously staged and the bottom one might not have been
I don't think it was staged. I'm in Barcelona looking at an almost identical view right now.
They were playing Pokemon shortly after launch, this was a particularly rich spot in Brno, Czech Republic.No staging, have seen this:)
Yep. Free wifi and 4 PokeStops within range. Good spot;)
End of conversation
New conversation
Wow, some older folks in here are really trying to die on the hill of, "No, kids these days are the *worst.*"
'No, kids these days are the *worst*' has been true for a couple of thousand years at least
Basically, replace "chatter" with "Twitter": https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/63219-the-children-now-love-luxury-they-have-bad-manners-contempt …. The old *love* to sh!t on the young to make themselves feel better.
End of conversation
New conversation
we used to talk to each other before the invention of fire but since then it’s been downhill: everyone just staring down at something. smh
this was one of my Dad’s favorite jokes. in requiem pace.https://twitter.com/noahsussman/status/900042623079129088 …
thanks. he was always one with the good hot takes on tech https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Vic_Sussman#Involvement_with_the_Internet …
End of conversation
New conversation
New conversation
Except that you wouldn't check on your newspaper 126 times a day and rather read it than have a conversation at dinner.
You don't know my parents, do you?
End of conversation
