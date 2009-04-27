God you're amazing!
Also he is still mad a woman beat him for avatar. And his ex wife, no less
He was happy and proud about that actually. Bigelow and him have remained really good friends.
GREAT OKAY WHATEVER I GIVE UP PLEASE MORE MEN COME TELL ME ABOUT THINGS I DON'T CARE ANYMORE. I THROW MY HANDS UP IN THE AIR.
He did get the coveted Golden Globe for Best Director! Was funny seeing Bigelow smile when he accepted. She knew she was getting the Oscar
After getting a "no" in the acting world today, this post was just what I needed. Thank u for choosing to empower women with ur words&work.
May there be a "yes" for you soon. Putting it out in the universe, sis :)
As a man, I'm disappointed by James Cameron's comment about
#WonderWoman . I for one thought that Wonder Woman was incredible and inspiring.pic.twitter.com/dkKd6DXcPg
-
I read the article. It wasn't a slam to women. And quite frankly, I'm uncomfortable that a comic book character is inspiring young girls. 1
Oh. Are comic books bad? There's a whole subculture that highly regards them. Are we saying they are misguided in their passion?
If they want to admire the actress, then fine. But there's Malala and a host of other women who should serve as role models 3
Or how about they can be inspired by ALL of those. This isn't either/or. Admiring an actress for a CHARACTER over a comic character?
I think it's a great topic to talk about how we can convince girls to believe in herself and to say " Your Beautiful" inside and out.
@PattyJenks deflecting bullshit likepic.twitter.com/XSS4wC099t
Lol. Also, not much a fan of the term but this is the right time to use the word "mansplaining" regarding Cameron.
Not to mention accusing others of "self-congratulatory back-patting" then do just that for Sarah Connor.
Great point. I find it interesting he chose Connor to focus on and not Ripley. Connor emulated the "Rambo" archetype. Ripley was her own.
Well, he was married to Hamilton so he got to say his gorgeous ex "wasn't a sex symbol" or some such nonsense. Bonus dig.
I notice that as well. But he also mentions Rose from Titanic as a heroic figure for women. I call foul on that statement.
-
