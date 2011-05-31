I didn't know you were here! We have to meet up if I can try
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
That's my home town!!!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
I'm totally going to try and get more of your tracks played at my radio stationThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Wow bro congrats. Glad to be here at the startThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.