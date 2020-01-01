Thank you, informative and great to hear your thoughts on such a wide range of topics.
New conversation
- End of conversation
New conversation
Not about today's column, but I'm reading your and your wife's book Tightrope. I keep thinking what a kind person you are. So important to understand other people's stories before judging them. Thank you.
- 1 more reply
@NickKristof What's the likelihood of this current crisis upending our health care system so that all Americans are finally covered under a decent plan, preferably #MedicareForAll and in which no one is price gauged by the insurance companies?
The one question no one seems to be able to answer—& one that we haven't even gotten to b/c we are still being stymied by testing—is: How can extensive contact-tracing transpire in the US when it seems antithetical to America's freedoms & civil liberties?
New conversation
Any one know how long it takes for the UV of the Sun to kill Covid. ( so I can leave plastic bags and things out there. Takes too long to use a UV wand.
- 2 more replies
What are the "silver linings" to all of this? Some say "work from home" could benefit companies (rent for office space) and individuals (child care, commute costs etc.) as we are forced into large scale testing during lockdown.
Hi Nick, did the grim prediction of a hunger pandemic shock you, or was this among your fears in Corona Times?
