Have you heard this doc explain how a rheumatoid arthritis drug may have saved his life against C19?https://youtu.be/m2MEvswdXxE
Thanks.
New conversation
I believe American people have enough stockpiles to survive 2 weeks. So we should just shutdown the entire country for the last 2 weeks of April. We can sacrifice 2 weeks so we can get business going again. Also the stimulus is backwards hospitals, frontlines,people,corporations
Realistically, this is coming in waves. What can we expect from subsequent waves: both in terms of effects and restrictions.
Can we prosecute the nexus of politicians, special interest, religious mafia, Judges, delusion peddling media mullahs, Trump & family under RICO now since homicide is involved?
If you were to be grilled, what spice rub, sauce, or mop would best compliment your innate flavor?
Sheltering in an RV in Oregon here. I really appreciate how well you frame things for your readers, would you kindly describe the latest views about general public wearing their own homemade masks?
Thanks.
New conversation
Florida's unemployment system was pretty much ruined under the last Republican governor, Rick Scott. The current one is trying to quickly undo some of the damage, but benefits will still be minimal.
$600 in federal can be added to $275 for some, that's not minimal but $275 alone is horrific and needs to be changed!
End of conversation
