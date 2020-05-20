Nation Radio Wales
Love Music, Love Wales
Relaxing isn't the first thing that comes to mind with today's Mindmasher answer!
-
Imagine seeing this outside your window Tik Tok user Austyn Farrell does his best Tina Turner impression!
-
Get us on!
@MrLeeJukes is playing happy songs in the sunshine on Nation Radio's Happy Hour weekdays between 2 & 3pm
-
Happy birthday Cher! What's your favourite track of hers?
-
Arise Sir Tom! Captain Tom Moore has been awarded a knighthood after raising over £32 million for NHS charities by walking 100 laps of his garden.
-
We're going back to the year a total solar eclipse was seen across the UK, but what's the year on the 9 O'Clock Throwback?
-
It's probably one you'd dread rather than look forward to!
-
On this day in 1979: ABBA began a four week run at No.1 on the album chart with Voulez-Vous. What's your favourite track from the album?
-
Remembering Stuart Cable, who would've been 50 today.
-
Hey!
Hey!
@MrLeeJukes here playing the songs between now and 3pm. Have you had to cut your own hair during lockdown?? How did it turn out? This was my attempt. What do you think?
-
Live music might be off right now, but what's the best concert you've ever been to?
-
9 songs from the year Brotherhood of Man won Eurovision for the UK, but what's the year on the 9 O'Clock Throwback?
-
It's definitely not something you'd normally crave!
-
Great news for Take That fans! Robbie Williams is set to reunite with the band for a virtual charity concert. Each band member will perform from their home, with the concert streamed online.
-
We are one of the hundreds of stations who just broadcast the
#MentalHealthMinute. It has a very important message, that be through uniting in applause on a Thursday night, or simply listening to the radio...we're all connected and you are not alone.
-
9 songs from the year Torvill and Dean won gold at the Winter Olympics, but what's the year on the 9 O'Clock Throwback?
-
Here's your Monday morning Mindmasher...
-
That's one way to enforce social distancing! A cafe in Germany has asked customers to wear "swimming pool noodles" on their head. Pic: Facebook / Cafe & Konditorei Rothe
-
Eurovision would've taken place tomorrow night in Rotterdam, but how many countries that take part in the song contest have you visited?
-
Can't face ANOTHER Zoom call tonight? Queen are streaming the entire 1992 Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert to raise money for coronavirus relief. Head over to Queen's YouTube channel at 7pm to watch!
