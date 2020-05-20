Nation Radio Wales

@NationRadio

Love Music, Love Wales - Now with even More Music Variety • Home of the More Music Breakfast with Sean • Listen on FM, DAB, Online and on your smart speaker.

Wales
nationradio.wales
Joined February 2009
5,988 Photos and videos Photos and videos

Tweets

You blocked @NationRadio

Are you sure you want to view these Tweets? Viewing Tweets won't unblock @NationRadio

  1. 32 minutes ago

    Relaxing isn't the first thing that comes to mind with today's Mindmasher answer!

    1 like
    Undo
  2. 14 hours ago

    Imagine seeing this outside your window 😂 Tik Tok user Austyn Farrell does his best Tina Turner impression!

    1 retweet 11 likes
    Undo
  3. 17 hours ago

    Get us on! is playing happy songs in the sunshine on Nation Radio’s Happy Hour weekdays between 2 & 3pm 📻🎶🌞

    1 reply 2 likes
    Undo
  4. 17 hours ago

    Happy birthday Cher! What's your favourite track of hers?

    1 retweet 3 likes
    Undo
  5. 21 hours ago

    Arise Sir Tom! Captain Tom Moore has been awarded a knighthood after raising over £32 million for NHS charities by walking 100 laps of his garden.

    3 retweets 6 likes
    Undo
  6. 22 hours ago

    We're going back to the year a total solar eclipse was seen across the UK, but what's the year on the 9 O'Clock Throwback?

    1 retweet 3 likes
    Undo
  7. May 19

    It's probably one you'd dread rather than look forward to!

    2 likes
    Undo
  8. May 19

    On this day in 1979: ABBA began a four week run at No.1 on the album chart with Voulez-Vous. What’s your favourite track from the album?

    3 likes
    Undo
  9. May 19

    Remembering Stuart Cable, who would've been 50 today.

    1 reply 2 retweets 24 likes
    Undo
  10. May 19

    Hey! here playing the songs between now and 3pm. Have you had to cut your own hair during lockdown?? How did it turn out? This was my attempt. What do you think? 💈✂️💈✂️

    1 reply 1 retweet 8 likes
    Undo
  11. May 19

    Live music might be off right now, but what's the best concert you've ever been to?

    2 replies 1 like
    Undo
  12. May 19

    9 songs from the year Brotherhood of Man won Eurovision for the UK, but what's the year on the 9 O'Clock Throwback?

    2 likes
    Undo
  13. May 18

    It's definitely not something you'd normally crave!

    1 reply 2 likes
    Undo
  14. May 18

    Great news for Take That fans! Robbie Williams is set to reunite with the band for a virtual charity concert. Each band member will perform from their home, with the concert streamed online.

    2 likes
    Undo
  15. May 18

    We are one of the hundreds of stations who just broadcast the . It has a very important message, that be through uniting in applause on a Thursday night, or simply listening to the radio...we're all connected and you are not alone.

    1 retweet 4 likes
    Undo
  16. May 18

    9 songs from the year Torvill and Dean won gold at the Winter Olympics, but what's the year on the 9 O'Clock Throwback?

    2 replies 3 likes
    Undo
  17. May 17

    Here's your Monday morning Mindmasher...

    1 reply 1 like
    Undo
  18. May 15

    That’s one way to enforce social distancing! A cafe in Germany has asked customers to wear “swimming pool noodles” on their head. Pic: Facebook / Cafe & Konditorei Rothe

    4 likes
    Undo
  19. May 15

    Eurovision would've taken place tomorrow night in Rotterdam, but how many countries that take part in the song contest have you visited?

    2 replies 1 like
    Undo
  20. May 15

    Can’t face ANOTHER Zoom call tonight? Queen are streaming the entire 1992 Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert to raise money for coronavirus relief. Head over to Queen’s YouTube channel at 7pm to watch!

    1 reply 1 retweet 4 likes
    Undo

@NationRadio hasn't Tweeted yet.

Loading seems to be taking a while.

Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.

    You may also like

    ·