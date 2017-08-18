Note the Honorary Chairperson: see letterhead left top.
-
New conversation
-
-
I thought you were being facetious. But, damn if it doesn't indeed spell out R-E-S-I-S-T. Whaaaaaaatttt....!
- 2 more replies
-
New conversation
-
Honestly - do you think the average American cares one lick about this? More grandstanding to feel important. We want secure borders & jobs.
-
Average Brit onlooker who cares and is quietly very impressed too. God bless America.
- 20 more replies
-
-
New conversation
-
replace them with Conservative minded folks
-
To be fair they are also fans of QVC quality mass-produced confederate statues
- 1 more reply
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.