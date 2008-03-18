Dude is so lucky we don't tar and feather people anymore.
The lack of public shaming for being awful is a contributing factor in all this I feel.
Exactly. These people hide behind computer screens and masks. Now they are being called out online. Already a couple losing their jobs.
Public shaming their ignorance is a great first step. Their hatred had deadly consequences yesterday. They deserve all shame they receive.
I love the man that yelled/advanced with his arms straight up. Loud. Effective. Non-violent but insistent. Perfect.
It's because of his age. Trained like millions of us oldies how to be effective but not violent.
Ain't that the truth! Our wisdom is needed now. Never thought we'd still be fighting this shit in 2017!
Neo nazi groups should be classified as terrorist organisations, people should be placed on no-fly lists for affiliation with them.
Have members of these groups monitored by the FBI so they can prevent terrorist attacks like this:https://mobile.nytimes.com/2016/10/15/us/kansas-bomb-plot-arrest-somali.html …
Neo nazi ideology is a terrorist ideology, it's responsible for some of the worst terrorist attacks of the 21st century.
except the t-rump white house has defunded investigations into white extremist groups.
we can only hope.
Now everyone looks like animals
There was only one animal out there, get that centrist garbage out of here. He is evil and what he tired to accomplish was evil. Period.
I see a bunch of people let's acting just as deranged and evil but keep ignoring the problem then it will never go away
One group advocates for the ethnic cleansing of America. The other group does not. If you pretend they're the same, you are an enabler.
Both are not wrong. If you are not loudly screaming your dissent toward actual nazis in the US, you are not American. He deserves this.
You guys are arguing with a taco, nothing in going to get through to him! (Only assuming "him" because of the stache in his avi)
