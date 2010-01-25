But thats nothing to bless about, the more u all ignite the flame instead of uniting in peace, the more the fire will spread.
New conversation
Respectfully disagree. Trump should be mocked and ridiculed. This embellishment to his "star" is genius truth.
Dont blame trump if you the people cant just go home and move on with your lives, in other places life is hell,,go home make peace & grace..
Miguel, you understand you don't t get to tell me or anyone else what to think, right?
Ignoring a powerful Nazi sympathizer and white supremacist like Trump won't end well
Once again, where and when has it been PROVEN that Trump is racist? I think its mo more likely that the left is just trying to start shit
Oh, Mandy. He was sued for racial discrimination in his housing real estate business. /1
New conversation
Also an unfortunate reminder they will give anyone a star these days
Like it or not, he was a star of a popular TV show for years. He earned that star, unlike a lot of other things in his life.
(Not saying that temporarily defacing his star is wrong. It's hilarious, and he deserves it.)
Don't get me wrong the defacing is great I Love it, I wish he is tarred and feathered on his way out of TV
New conversation
How can this person be a 'patriot' when Antifa is burning American flags? Pursuing a
#Bolshevik agenda?pic.twitter.com/opfhSw50Ks
Been reading antifa's manual. Like the talk of 'cultural tolerance' in the same space as talking about genocide, chipping people.pic.twitter.com/MNKmbAUolp
If you actually read that thing, you'd realize it's a poorly written fever dream by a lonely Reddit user who wanted attention. Def a fake.
My dude Greg over here is liking his own tweets, I don't think he cares about fakeness
