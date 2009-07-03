Wow new orleans got spared
New conversation
Omg, get that guy out of there. This is dangerous.
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
How high IS that?
At 0:12 you can see another person, looks like the water is waist high on them. I'd guess 3 feet high, maybe?
As much as I'm awed by these clips, I really hope they get to safety before the water gets any higher!
Who is that Idiot walking around in that.
Holy moly!
An example of proper building in an area known for hurricanes.
It's look like under Golden Nugget, if so it's about a 7 foot surge
Is that resort on the beach or inland? I live by the beach in swfl and I lucked out with no surge frm Irma. Positive thoughts 2 all.
#Nate
#Nate
Scary, scary stuff.
stay safe all.
-
OMG! i wonder if 45 will give them the same speech he gave Puerto Rico and toss paper towels at them. or will they get aid asap.
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
