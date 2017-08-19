Oh jeeze, my first viral tweet
It is quite good. What would he sign off with and his name be though?
Haha, I'll leave the sign off for someone smarter and meaner than I am.
Let's be honest here - Jefferson Beauregard Sessions is the most southern name ever created
-
Folks, our hero's name is Lara Rogers. She's a Charlottesville resident and true badass.pic.twitter.com/szGGnWefIU
-
Hat tip to my brother
@dapremonster for alerting me to this fact. He's a good guy. Give him some love too.
We are low on hot pockets & not a Taco Bell in sight. Jebediah says we may go on short rations, limiting us to 6,000 calories per day.
-
Edmund is trying to keep our spirits up with tales of his hot girlfriend who lives in Canada.
If I should fall on the field of battle, tell my dearest mother that I loved her & that she mustn't look through my browser history.
-
Martha if the dead can come back to this earth & flit unseen around those they loved, I shall always be near you, my favorite waifu pillow
