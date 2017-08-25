Marcia. Fuck!!!!!! Hahahahah
this is the best one. everyone else should have just stayed home today
Haha thank you
I...I don't get it. Someone help.
I had to ask my wife. It's a Beyoncé reference. These lyrics: https://genius.com/Beyonce-formation-lyrics … Beyonce combo country grit; Taylor Swift super white.
Essentially, TS is being called out for trying to copy something she's incapable of copying. lololol
You'll love this then!https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SukYd7cfJHw&list=WL&index=73 …
every slack channel i am in is linking this tweet and loving it, i feel like a member of taylor's squad basking in the glow of fame
step one: militia; step two: squad; step three: matriarchy
THAT PENNSYL WITH A VANIA
I got a Terrible Towel in my bag, swag.
No she's not from Pittsburgh, don't give that to us lol she might like the Eagles
No we don't want her either. She always says she's from Nashville, so Titans it is
We can agree to that. Also I thought she had made a fuss about being a New York resident? Either way, she's not our problem lol
