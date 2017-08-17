how many schools have you built in swat though? Just asking
She's sent 40000 girls in the seat valley and adjacent regions to school! Google it, all the information is easily available!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RB3ib45aJfM&sns=tw … Small video about all the schools she's made. Incomplete information because she's built one in Palestine also
Honestly, I'm just so proud of Malala, how can someone so young be so grateful and so good? Thank God for Malala
you knows nothing about malala, you know only what Media tells about her, they all where drama what happened with malala,
Please keep idiotic conspiracy theories about her to yourself, don't come here with this. Pata nai kis superpower ne app ko yeh Intel dee
By the why are you praising Malala that much?Come to Pakistan and you will find number of kids brave and more determined than her.
Congratulations, Malala! X
Seconded. Youngest ever Noble Prize winner? We'll put her on the conditional list. There's people who went to Eton to prioritise
Wish you all the best malala what will you study?
I'm sure there's more xx
