Космонавты яйца отложили, не подходите)
-
New conversation
-
- 1 more reply
-
-
Виноградная лоза по-собянински...Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Собянинский виноград.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Какули какиетоThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Ну стильно же!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Во-первых это красиво....Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Там теперь даже ночью в будни дежурит пазик 2 ОППThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Надо было мужику с копьём между ног подвеситьThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
New conversation
-
Скоро как в Лондоне будут на каждом углу, хотя по-моему и так уже на каждом шагу...
-
Вы ж хотите как в Европе
End of conversation
-
-
-
"Гроздья гос гнева"Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
This Tweet is unavailable
-
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Страйкбол таргет? не-е-е?Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
New conversation
-
Если произойдет ДТП с блатными номерами АМР, ЕКХ, ООО, окажется что все камеры не работали....
- 1 more reply
-
-
-
Ни один стаканчик мимо не пролетит незамеченным.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
-
-
Медуза Горгона.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. UndoUndo
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.