the timing of the end of this interview is suspect.
The Tastee Diner, coming through again. cc:
They know what's up
"Look boss, he was old and white and in a diner for crissakes-I thought we were safe!"
If Fix News can't trust old white men in diners to perpetuate their fraud anymore, who can they trust?
They just picked an old white guy thinking they were safe
Ageism: When you sidle up next to anyone yt with grey hair and glasses at a diner and assume they'll spout folksy, monosyllabic bigotry.
That a fox station would assume someone in their main demo would agree is not surprising But you add a Virginia accent, more hair, subtract
50lbs from that man & you've got my dad who'd have been happy to say Trump is an atrocity & proudly shown them his "I'm with her" buttons
mm hm. Add 20 years and you get my 87 yr old exGOP dad saying Trump is a despicable human.
Trump has really brought my family together.
-
