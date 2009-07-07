John Medlar, free speech rally organizer says his crowd was so small because his supporters weren't allowed in by counter demonstrators.
-
New conversation
-
- 1 more reply
-
New conversation
-
It appears I may have ripped my shirt in the commotion today.
#bostonprotestpic.twitter.com/1vquFq0q13
-
I think it was from climbing the tree, though I took a tumble backing away from the riot police line.
End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
are the nazis all in the gazebo?* *a sentence I never expected to type
-
I just lost it. Well done.
End of conversation
-
-
This made me belly laugh. Thank you. 50 little Nazis sitting in a gazebo, k.i.s.s.i.n.g.....Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Thank god they didn't stay home and eat F***ing Sheetcake.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
Who would counter a free speech rally in the good old USA? No one wants to be censored unless you are the FCC.
-
When you disagree with what they're saying and wish to exercise your own free speech rights? You know, the way free speech actually works.
-
It's almost like they say they stand for "good thing" as a defense against criticism of their actual ideas.
End of conversation
-
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Love to the counter-demonstrators!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
20,000 to 50.
- 1 more reply
-
-
Peaceful! Don't expect to see this clip on FoxThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
Do the counter protesters have a permit? They appear to be unlawful.
-
The right to assemble my friend. Public space.
End of conversation
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.