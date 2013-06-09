Not quite as satisfying or final as toppling and melting down a statue but reflective of the reality:
Stronismo itself was dismantled but never destroyed. Constituent parts are still floating around govt ministries, armed forces, discourse
Eg shiny technocratic president-in-waiting Santiago Peña presented to Colorado Party faithful a few months back to the "Stroessner Polka"
I generally think statue-toppling is every bit or even more "historical" than preserving them. History a living process, changing times..
But wonder if argument for "slighting" statues (partial dismantling, plaque explaining, covering) until what they represent has gone, too
(This is near the Palacio de López, seat of Paraguay's govt. The statue taken from Lambaré Hill, where it overlooked Asunción, the capital
The installation is the work of Carlos Colombino, one of Paraguay's most important contemporary artists. H/T
Final context. Stroessner's Colorado Party in power all but 5 (2008-13) of past 70 years. Dismantling statues is a start, but not the end.
Funnily, Stroessner died on this day 11 years ago after 17 years' exile. He tried to return to Paraguay before he died...
But was threatened with jail, told to stay away. Suggestions that he be honoured (state funeral etc) were quickly squashed. Like his statue.
This, via
@DrDavidClarke, advocates a similar "agonistic" approach to controversial monuments. http://www.thepolicyspace.com.au/2017/24/195-from-antagonistic-to-agonistic-memory-should-the-statues-fall …
I'm not 100% sure I agree that this approach is right in every context. Sometimes, I think, the statues have got to come down and disappear
Historical reparation, rights of those who feel terrorised by statues (descendants of slaves, eg) trumps sentimental attachment of others
Avoiding antagonism shouldn't necessarily be priority. But if broad consensus supports intervention rather than removal it's a good approach
Good discussion of Strossner's statue
@PRI here from @ErnestoSeman of @urichmond:https://www.pri.org/stories/2017-08-18/heres-what-paraguayans-did-statue-commemorating-longtime-dictator …
And those curious to know more about Paraguay (it's not all dictators and statues!) should follow
#everydayparaguay https://www.instagram.com/everyday.paraguay/ …
Statue of Pres McKinley in Arcata, Calif routinely sees jabs: cheese in his nose & ears; traffic cone, hats on his head; marijuana plants ..
Any particular reason? (Hawaii, Spanish-American war?) or just pranksters?
Pranks, at least at 1st. I lived there during the cheesing. But they made people ask "why is he here? what are we lauding?" Imperialism?
I love it: The Cheesing of McKinley. Sounds like a grunge band. Thanks for sharing.
