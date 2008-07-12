Not being exactly a font of wisdom, it took me awhile; but, I finally got it!
At least you're the type to face it, so your words have weight. If only the foundry still slanted towards types with your boldness.
If I had known where this was leading, I might have tried to free myself from the ligatures kept me in it.
Nah, don't worry 'bout it. I won't make a federal case of it.
This is around the corner from me.pic.twitter.com/m6VLJIoWe9
Do not get it
Kerning: adjusting the spacing between characters. More at https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kerning
This is fantastic.
I REFUSE TO THIS.pic.twitter.com/6yunbz4YQR
Saw this tweet quoted by someone else I follow (
@MmeZabet), read the replies, and saw yours. What are the chances?!
