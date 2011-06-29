Much like the sun during the eclipse my cat has been hiding from me since this video.
-
New conversation
-
-
uh oh ... the cat's gonna make you pay for that ... better sleep with both eyes open ..
#ha
End of conversation
-
New conversation
-
- End of conversation
-
New conversation
-
how long did you work on this, be honest
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
Your moon has whiskers?
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
OMG I can't stop laughing, thank you!
#TrumpResign
-
I love how you tacked on
#TrumpResign to a reply to a tweet that had nothing to do with Trump. LOL! #TrumpResign
-
Lol!
#TrumpResign is always appropriate regardless of the tweet or the topic.
- End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
were any cats harmed in the making of this video?
-
Just the cat's ego.
End of conversation
-
-
Thank you SO MUCH. It was overcast here. Now I feel as if I didn't miss a thingThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.