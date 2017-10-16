Reminds anyone out there who's a real journalist to prepare insurance files and ensure someone can pick it up from where it was left.
Julian, everything in the Panama Papers needs to be made public and searchable. Try to issue a bounty for these files (terabytes) too.
People are sacrificing their lives to surface truth for all of us ... We can't thank you enough . RIP Daphne

@JulianAssange . Very sad indeed. R.I.P. . She was a brave Lady. Thank you Julian.
People are evil, greedy & heartless anymore. There's a war waged against truth & those who wish to tell it (and who seek it). Such sadness!
Daphne Caruana Galizia's latest blog was posted at 14.35. She was murdered at 15.00. Such a brave lady. RIP
Criminals have taken over Malta, rule of law is no more. Sad day for my country
@JulianAssange I thank you whole heartedly for making this stage bigger than an island I call home
Sad day today for Malta, very sad day.....
Free Julian Now
How tragic. RIP
Good on you,
@JulianAssange. Much respect.
Julian you are a hero
#FreeAssange
When you going to answer for your crimes ??? Leave your spider-hole and be a man.
Great! 2 pussies! Newsflash!
#Hillary fell down and broke her toe, today! How metaphoric!
Your outrage tank is about dry by now, ain't it?
It should never be dry when people are being murdered for speaking truth to power. But you all ready know that, right "gods eye"?
He might want to use a username that's less suspicious to troll.
Change his bio while he's at it if he goes around making comments like that.
