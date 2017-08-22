"You can't always get what you want" playing in the background? Was that added to this clip or was Trump playing it at his speech?
-
New conversation
-
-
I heard that too. WTF? Great song to end a rally? Are his supporters that oblivious?
-
He plays this at ALL his rallies, started during "first" campaign. The Stones have repeatedly told him he doesn't have OK to use song.
-
I've always thought it was a ridiculous song for him to play. I don't get it, either.
-
I think it gained popularity among his camp at/after the RNC, as a FU to never trumpers. I may be wrong though.
- 7 more replies
-
New conversation
-
Don is one-sided because he hates Trump! Hey Don the POTUS can't get anything passed because of Congress/Dems! It's not the Presidents fault
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
I've Watched Don grow in2 Amazing Man Of Profound Character,We Saw Last Nite.He didn't pretend trump was sane, honest,or man of INTEGRITY
- 1 more reply
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.