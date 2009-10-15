to anyone who thinks this tweet was me calling for a second civil war: you are very smart and have clearly read lots of statues.
You might be surprised JUST how right you are! This nation is at a tipping point, and it would not take much to push it over the edge
No, the nation's is. Look around man. Violent factions on BOTH extremes are pushing hard. Soon, the Middle might be forced to take a side
damn... you really got me. you got me almost as bad as you got diabetes
Wow, he's just making a point and you're just trying to insult him instead of actually responding to his point
You know a cartoonist is good when they label every element of a cartoon.
it's right wing revisionism that's erasing shameful history from schoolbooks. See Texas's lessons on all the "workers" that helped build usa
Hey, why not move them to historical museums? Can still teach people...
Most of the statues are mass-produced garbage that were erected in the 20th C. due to racist hysteria. They have almost zero museum value.
Hey, keep one or two copies. :P Germany has a nazi museum and the Smithsonian has a holocaust museum...
yes, but the monuments, not being of the time, are false historical artifacts and would have no value in a museum
There is a good reason to put em in there. "These were commissioned long after the civil war to intimidate black people".
that's more of a historical footnote - the destroyed versions would be interesting in a museum of late Reconstruction, but that's ongoing
"Statues like these were mass-produced in the early 20th century by neo-confederates to indimidate people" and Jim Crow laws and shite. :P
