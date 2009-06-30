As the daughter of a man who is also battling stage 4 cancer with a low survival rate, know this, Mr. Trebek: you can beat the odds. You can overcome the obstacles. You can surpass all expectations. As a lifelong Jeopardy viewer, I wish you all the best.
-
New conversation
-
-
Katie, I loved your response. V ery classy and respectful. My mom just diagosed with stage 2 colon cancer. God bless your dad. We need a cure.
-
Thank you, Dan. It is a terrible disease that strikes in the cruelest of ways. Hope, support and good vibes go a long way, and I too wish someday soon, a cure can be found. I hope your mom finds some excellent treatment and care and is on the other side of it soon.
-
We do need a cure. Prayers for both of your parents as well as Alex.
- 1 more reply
-
New conversation
-
You can do it, Alex!
- End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
We're all pulling for you, Alex ! Beat those odds and stay our champion!
- End of conversation
-
-
New conversation
-
Q: He kicked cancer’s ass in 2019. A: Who is Alex Trebek
-
Hoping this can be a question that my kids can watch in the distant future with Alex still at the helm.
- 1 more reply
-
-
New conversation
-
-
Still hate to see it
End of conversation
-
New conversation
-
WE WILL NOT ALLOW THE DEVIL TO HAVE THIS BREECH OF CONTRACT!!!
- 1 more reply
-
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.