Thanks for oversimplifying a concept that is not at all simple.
It... it's really that simple. Of course "all lives matter" but only certain lives are under disproportionate threat of death-by-cop.
Only certain cities are under disproportionate threat of weather. North Dakota will never see a hurricane
So Houston the only city impacted by the hurricane thus the only city we need to pray for? That does seem quite simple.
WHAT WE ARE TRYING TO SAY IS THAT HOUSTON IS THE ONE THAT GOT IMPACTED RECENTLY, WITH A HURRICANE. SO WE PRAY ESPECIALLY FOR HOUSTON.
When you turn a hurricane into a race thing.pic.twitter.com/oWNO8hzSN3
Implying that because i'm simply caucasian that nothing racial happens to me is racist in it's own, thus rendering your comment invalid.
the 'racial' thing in question is centuries of oppression that recently became legally changed, but still exists institutionally 1/
This really helps with ending this discussion, because you'll go on all day. Dr. Joy Degruy, in abt 3 questions:https://youtu.be/4vcI4mkmhPk
Except
#Houston doesn't take to streets demanding to "Kill all other cities" and #segregation. Just a detail... #racism
? No one says that Literally are just saying "Our lives matter, please stop shooting us" Shouldn't be controversial, really Sad that it is
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hqQXmnMr_w8 … "What do we want? DEAD COPS! When do we want it? NOW1". Just one of MANY examples of
#BLM treats.
These are lies perpetuated by one side to demonize a peaceful movement with the primary goal of ending police violence against our people.
OK, I agree. But if so then how do few cops killing blacks represent all cops? Or an entire racist nation? Explain to me.
Racism in America has always existed just beneath the surface. Now, thanks to Trump, it is mainstream.
