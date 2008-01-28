Yeah but:pic.twitter.com/G0GzFg4tgI
i think even this guy is probably exposed to ads outside of his phone screen
So which medium is the true winner? The first, or all of them combined to make up for a bombardment eventually leading to a sale..
that's the problem.
It's like when you are looking for something you've lost, always look in the last place first, to speed things up.
I like to think of last-click as a supermarket giving all the profit to the checkout staff...
More like the drunk looking under the streetlight....
That *is* where you're supposed to look first, though, right?
You could add brick and mortar stores for some goods. (Look and touch, then buy online)
Would be nice if all the other ads (esp web) would then go away once you've bought something
Funny except it's backwards. The guy's really looking at his phone all day then buys when he gets back to his PC
That's not always the case. There are the markets and industries already with higher revenue comming from mobile.
So simple !
#DataScience @La_Tangue
Hilarious --
@iSpot would pick that up because of IP address matching/ tracking pixel at the site level / FwIw I should show you
Lol yeah all those radio and tv tracking pixels. Not to mention ip addresses are a unique and reliable user identifier /s
seriously. Nice cartoon
