HAVE YOU CONSIDERED... THAT JESUS... IS ALSO GAY?
And since King James was the ultimate head of the Church Of England (not Scotland), what he says goes.
I thought the Kirk was independent then? Ooh, they'd hate the man-love bobbins even more.
remember your #1 trish when you become famous
i couldnt have done it without u
Eh, that's nothing; Edward II's 1st gay lover was executed by his barons, then he took a 2nd + that one cost him his throne (and his life).
Before he was king, Frederick the Great (of Prussia) tried to run away to England with his bf. His dad made him watch his bf's beheading
He also once explained a string of military losses by saying, "Fortune is a woman, and I am not that way inclined."
The full quote is, "Fortune has turned her back on me. She has it in for me; she is a woman, and I am not that way inclined."
Oh my god. A bishop also literally declared that Villiers was the hottest man in England pic.twitter.com/XV5cQxf1cx
Those are some well-compacted limbs, if I do say so!!pic.twitter.com/ShHDksgq0r
Those bloomers show the lower extremities off very nicely indeed. I felt a little dizzy.
Ah fantastic! Buckingham is my hometown! I've been drinking in the Villiers Hotel!
