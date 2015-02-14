Hi guys, we love this video, could you tell us where you got it from? We will happily credit your page also, thanks!
-
New conversation
-
- End of conversation
-
New conversation
-
Looks like some Rogue One action
@starwarspic.twitter.com/qSH4QJkcRn
- 1 more reply
-
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
The earth is convex thenThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
In honor of
#SolarEclipse2017 here's #DavidBowie #SpaceOddity @Cmdr_Hadfield on the International Space Station. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KaOC9danxNo …pic.twitter.com/rv4UTHlSiGThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Amazing! Remember to wear proper eye protection to ensure healthy, long-lasting vision: https://www.livescience.com/20433-solar-eclipse-blind.html …
#Eclipse2017 #SolarEclipse pic.twitter.com/RJks7Gm1xTThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
-
lmao bro hellllll nah
End of conversation
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Absolutely amazing!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
people should realize the planets liquid and solid is off mass meaning we are no longer in a balanced sound ring and traveling toward sunThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Great view! WowThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
My god it's spectacular.Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Jinx back post this to youtube and become famousThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.