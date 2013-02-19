Still got them in my car!
And sadly I only have one of these that still works in my music systempic.twitter.com/0xWrgkmpSN
I love cassettes. Like John Cusack from High Fidelity I have dozens of mix tapes on high quality cassettes.
Some of the mix tapes sitting silently waiting to be played.pic.twitter.com/Kh5VoZ2IlZ
Love it, love the click as it turns over and the wait to get to your favourite song again, patience is taught with tapes
I've made the social faux pas of miming "open your window" *hand cranking gesture* to a younger person a few times and just bewildered looks
Probably because some old stranger is yelling at them to roll their window down
psh, plenty of old cars around. You know younger people these days have to buy fourth-hand, so.
Hahaha this is great.
It's at the back of Donald Trump's head. To rewind his brain
Someone's actually winding that thing's head up? They don't do it often or well then.
He's supposed to have a cuckoo come out of his mouth, on the hour, but that bit's broken
Ok, haven't had much humor in the past 30 years but that CRACKED ME UP! Thanks!
