genijalno !!
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Odlicno!Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
New conversation
-
Moze prijevod?
-
Alko puse vjetar s kopna prema moru ne upotrebljavajte "luftic" jer bi se mogli vratiti kući prijevremeno
End of conversation
-
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Magyarul nincs? :pThanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
-
Thanks. Twitter will use this to make your timeline better. Undo
Loading seems to be taking a while.
Twitter may be over capacity or experiencing a momentary hiccup. Try again or visit Twitter Status for more information.