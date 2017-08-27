Parents and 4 children need rescuing! 2139 Bronson St Houston TX 77034. 45 & edgebrook area. Plz help
Try the alternate numbers if you can't hunker in place.pic.twitter.com/D7A6A3YCYl
We are not at inches, we are at 4-5 feet in this neighborhood. Wood Shadows II 11607 Lafferty Oaks
urgent!!!!!! Located in Edgewater. 10529 Aves street Houston Texas 77034 Source FB Shelby Rowe
Please help! Parents and 4 children in danger of drowning. 2139 Bronson Hou TX 77034. 45 & edgebrook area. Begging for help!
His name is Glenn Moyers Phone # 503-330-0332
My brother lives I. Dickensian on 531 Quail Circle he wouldn't leave he can not swim. He has 16 inches in his house just letting you know.
What is imminent danger? At what point should people call for rescue in terms of feet of water in home?
Water causing property damage is a "threat to property" TYVM Now please turn off the rain already I've had enough ha ha. It will get better.
