Hey
@HoeflerCo! I’ve started on this typeface and would love some pointers.pic.twitter.com/8rSe9PIXZs
Step 1: Port your outlines to an editor like
@roboFontEditor. You'll find that spacing decisions will affect the drawings.pic.twitter.com/nUjsO7gr4W
2 — From there, I'd look at the 'n' and 'o' first. Their weights might be the same, but yet not feel the same. Try nnnononooo at diff sizes.pic.twitter.com/T30y9eK8Mf
3 — I like your policy on the 'p' and 'q' — here's how it will apply to the 'b'. Also, should the bottom of the 'c' be longer?pic.twitter.com/m2hQJoy7KA
4 — A closeup of that 'c'. Try looking at 'ncn' and 'oco' — or better yet, 'nncnonocoo' — to see how it fits.pic.twitter.com/VUBhWRQmSD
5 — As with the 'n' and 'o', how do the horizontals of the 'd' feel to you? ¶ Also, two thoughts on the 'e'.pic.twitter.com/3mPMjlvKcC
6 — The 'f' is really interesting to me. What motivates the angles: a design motif, or a desire for compactness? Compare 'f' and 's'…pic.twitter.com/QDBjMBqNEq
@hoeflerco As I’m starting to modify characters (I’ve already set them in a font file btw and been typing with it)
@mantia Oh, good! You'll discover a LOT of things during spacing — not just bugs, but opportunities for design changes.
@HoeflerCo @mantia What did you use to create these annotations? iPad and Pencil? Which app?
@HoeflerCo @mantia To me this is where iPad really shines. What size iPad?
@gruber Agreed! W/ the 12.9" + the Pencil + Notability, we moved all of H&Co's proofing workflow from paper to screens. 36,000 pages/year.
@HoeflerCo @mantia such densely informative tweets could warrant a blog post...
@spectre @hoeflerco but blog posts aren’t conversational!
@HoeflerCo @mantia thanks, can read everything, I have a similar (worse?) one. Very useful insights as I'm fiddling with isometric (...)
Beware,
@sPECtre! The road to hell is paved with isometric typefaces. :)
@HoeflerCo I trust you, doing this to dip my feet in font creation; I like the constraints/workarounds it makes me find & I love Crouwel!
@HoeflerCo @mantia Awesome feedback and what a format
